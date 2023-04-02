MSC Cruises Celebrates 500,000-Guest Brazilian Season

After almost six months sailing in the country, MSC Cruises recently completed its 2022-23 program in Brazil.

According to the company, the five-ship local season was a great success, becoming the largest of all time with over 500,000 passengers sailing.

Sailing from five different homeports, MSC offered a total of 142 cruises to different ports in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.

MSC also registered 14 full-ship charters, celebrated 62 marriages onboard and embarked over 300 affinity groups.

Adrian Ursilli, the company’s General Manager in Brazil, celebrated the results, emphasizing the recovery of the market on the post-pandemic period.

“One year ago, we were concluding one of the most challenging seasons in Brazil due to the world’s health emergency. I can say that we have overcome these challenges,” he said, thanking local authorities and other partners for their help and support.

“I can proudly say that we reached a major milestone in our operations in Brazil, with over 500,000 local guests embarked. I would like to thank our travel agents, our partners and our team, who worked tirelessly during this resumption period, having an important role in bringing us to this result,” Ursilli concluded.

The company’s 2022-23 season in Brazil started in early November, with the arrival of the MSC Fantasia.

In December, the vessel was joined by the MSC Armonia, the MSC Seaview, the MSC Preziosa and the MSC Seashore – which became the largest cruise ship to ever sail from a Brazilian port.

Two additional ships also visited the country during the period. Based in Argentina, the MSC Musica sailed to different ports in Brazil during the entire season, while the MSC Magnifica included the country in its 2023 World Cruise.

For the 2023-2024 season, MSC plans to bring five ships to the country again. Replacing the MSC Seashore, the MSC Grandiosa will become the biggest vessel in the country while being joined by the MSC Seaview, the MSC Preziosa, the MSC Lirica and the MSC Armonia.