May Update: Costa Cruises Fleet Locations

With the summer cruise season approaching, most of the Costa Cruises fleet is back in Europe for programs in the Mediterranean, the Norwegian Fjords and more.

Cruise Industry News tracked the location and itineraries of every ship in the company’s fleet as of May 5, 2023.

Costa Toscana

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 5,224 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

After spending the winter season in the Middle East, the Costa Toscana returned to Europe in April. Now sailing in the Western Mediterranean, the LNG-powered vessel is offering a summer program of seven-night cruises to Italy, France and Spain.

Costa Firenze

Year Built: 2020

Capacity: 4,232 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

The Costa Firenze is finishing a transatlantic crossing ahead of repositioning to Northern Europe for a summer program. Based in Brazil during this past winter season, the ship is now set to offer week-long cruises to the Norwegian Fjords departing from Germany and Denmark.

Costa Smeralda

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 5,224 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

Continuing its year-round program in the Western Mediterranean, the Costa Smeralda is offering seven-night cruises to Italy, France and Spain. In May, the ship’s regular itinerary features visits to Savona, Civitavecchia, Palermo, Marseille, Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona.

Costa Diadema

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 3,700 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

After resuming service in April, the Costa Diadema is offering seven-night cruises in the Western Mediterranean. The weeklong cruises feature visits to Spain, Italy and France, with stops in Valencia, Ibiza and Palma de Mallorca, as well as Savona, Civitavecchia and Marseille.

Costa Fascinosa

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,012 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

The Costa Fascinosa is currently offering short cruises in the Western Mediterranean ahead of a summer program in Northern Europe. The three- and four-night itineraries feature visits to Savona, Barcelona and Marseille.

Costa Favolosa

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 3,012 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

After a winter program in South America, the Costa Favolosa recently returned to the Western Mediterranean. Set to spend the summer in Northern Europe, the 2011-built cruise ship is presently sailing a short shoulder season in the region before repositioning to Germany.

Costa Deliziosa

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,260 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

Concluding Costa’s first world cruise in three years, the Costa Deliziosa is presently sailing in the Western Mediterranean. After visits to 52 ports across the globe, the 2010-built vessel is set to end the 128-day journey in Venice on May 13.

Costa Pacifica

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The Costa Pacifica is presently offering a series of 14-night cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean. Sailing from Italy, Spain and France, the itineraries of the 3,000-guest ship feature visits to Israel, Egypt, Greece and more.

Costa Serena

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Singapore

After several months laid-up in the Middle East, the Costa Serena returned to Asia in late March. Poised to resume service with a series of itineraries in the Far East starting in June, the vessel is currently anchored off Singapore.

Costa Fortuna

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,720 guests

Status: In service

Location: Canary Islands

The Costa Fortuna is offering a series of 14-night cruises to various parts of the Mediterranean and the Canary Islands. After leaving Italy in late April, the ship’s present itinerary features visits to nine ports in Spain, Portugal and France.