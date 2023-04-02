May Update: Costa Cruises Fleet Locations

With the summer cruise season approaching, most of the Costa Cruises fleet is back in Europe for programs in the Mediterranean, the Norwegian Fjords and more.
Cruise Industry News tracked the location and itineraries of every ship in the company’s fleet as of May 5, 2023.
Costa Toscana
Year Built: 2021
Capacity: 5,224 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Mediterranean
After spending the winter season in the Middle East, the Costa Toscana returned to Europe in April. Now sailing in the Western Mediterranean, the LNG-powered vessel is offering a summer program of seven-night cruises to Italy, France and Spain.
Costa Firenze
Year Built: 2020
Capacity: 4,232 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Mediterranean
The Costa Firenze is finishing a transatlantic crossing ahead of repositioning to Northern Europe for a summer program. Based in Brazil during this past winter season, the ship is now set to offer week-long cruises to the Norwegian Fjords departing from Germany and Denmark.
Costa Smeralda
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 5,224 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Mediterranean
Continuing its year-round program in the Western Mediterranean, the Costa Smeralda is offering seven-night cruises to Italy, France and Spain. In May, the ship’s regular itinerary features visits to Savona, Civitavecchia, Palermo, Marseille, Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona.
Costa Diadema
Year Built: 2014
Capacity: 3,700 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Mediterranean
After resuming service in April, the Costa Diadema is offering seven-night cruises in the Western Mediterranean. The weeklong cruises feature visits to Spain, Italy and France, with stops in Valencia, Ibiza and Palma de Mallorca, as well as Savona, Civitavecchia and Marseille.
Costa Fascinosa
Year Built: 2012
Capacity: 3,012 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Mediterranean
The Costa Fascinosa is currently offering short cruises in the Western Mediterranean ahead of a summer program in Northern Europe. The three- and four-night itineraries feature visits to Savona, Barcelona and Marseille.
Costa Favolosa
Year Built: 2011
Capacity: 3,012 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Mediterranean
After a winter program in South America, the Costa Favolosa recently returned to the Western Mediterranean. Set to spend the summer in Northern Europe, the 2011-built cruise ship is presently sailing a short shoulder season in the region before repositioning to Germany.
Costa Deliziosa
Year Built: 2010
Capacity: 2,260 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Mediterranean
Concluding Costa’s first world cruise in three years, the Costa Deliziosa is presently sailing in the Western Mediterranean. After visits to 52 ports across the globe, the 2010-built vessel is set to end the 128-day journey in Venice on May 13.
Costa Pacifica
Year Built: 2009
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Mediterranean
The Costa Pacifica is presently offering a series of 14-night cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean. Sailing from Italy, Spain and France, the itineraries of the 3,000-guest ship feature visits to Israel, Egypt, Greece and more.
Costa Serena
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Singapore
After several months laid-up in the Middle East, the Costa Serena returned to Asia in late March. Poised to resume service with a series of itineraries in the Far East starting in June, the vessel is currently anchored off Singapore.
Costa Fortuna
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 2,720 guests
Status: In service
Location: Canary Islands
The Costa Fortuna is offering a series of 14-night cruises to various parts of the Mediterranean and the Canary Islands. After leaving Italy in late April, the ship’s present itinerary features visits to nine ports in Spain, Portugal and France.