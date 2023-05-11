May Update: Celebrity Cruises Fleet Locations and Itineraries

With most of the ships now repositioned for their summer deployments, Celebrity Cruises is gearing up for a summer season in premium-priced destinations.

Cruise Industry News tracked the location and itinerary of every vessel of the premium brand as of May 19, 2023:

Celebrity Beyond

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 3,260 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

After completing its maiden season in the Caribbean, the Celebrity Beyond returned to Europe earlier this month. The 2022-built cruise ship is now offering nine- to 12-night itineraries in the Eastern Mediterranean that visit Italy, Greece, Croatia, Turkey and more.

Celebrity Apex

Year Built: 2020

Capacity: 2,900 guests

Location: British Islands

Spending the summer in Northern Europe, the Celebrity Apex is currently offering a 11-night cruise to the British Islands. Sailing from the Netherlands, the itinerary features visits to different ports in England, Ireland and the Shetland Isles.

Celebrity Edge

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 2,900 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

The Celebrity Edge is offering a series of seven-night cruises in the Western Mediterranean. Set to be repeated through mid-October, the itineraries sail from Barcelona and Civitavecchia and feature visits to ports in Italy, France, Spain and more.

Celebrity Reflection

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,030 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

Also spending the summer in Europe, the Celebrity Reflection is complementing Celebrity’s offering in the Mediterranean. Sailing from Barcelona and Civitavecchia, the 2012-built ship offers different itineraries to the Italian Riviera, France, Malta, the Greek Islands and more.

Celebrity Silhouette

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 2,886 guests

Location: The Baltic

The Celebrity Silhouette is currently serving the UK market with a series of cruises departing from Southampton. Through late October, the 2,886-guest vessel is set to offer a series of four- to 13-night itineraries that sail to different destinations, including the Baltic, Western Europe, Iceland and more.

Celebrity Eclipse

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,850 guests

Location: Pacific Ocean

The Celebrity Eclipse is presently returning to North America after completing a winter program in Australia and New Zealand. Set to spend the summer in Alaska, the Solstice-Class ship is sailing the last leg of a repositioning cruise that will arrive in Vancouver on May 21.

Celebrity Equinox

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 2,850 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Continuing its year-round program in the Caribbean, the Celebrity Equinox is offering six- and eight-night cruises in the region. Sailing from Fort Lauderdale, the vessel cruises to the Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean visiting destinations in Mexico, the Caymans, the Bahamas, St. Maarten and more.

Celebrity Solstice

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 2,850 guests

Location: Alaska

One of the three Celebrity ships set to spend the summer in Alaska, the Solstice is offering seven-night cruises departing from Seattle. Sailing to the Last Frontier and also Canada, the itineraries feature visits to Ketchikan, the Tracy Arm Fjord, Skagway, Juneau and Victoria.

Celebrity Constellation

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The Constellation is another Celebrity Cruises vessel in the Mediterranean for the summer. The Millennium-Class ship is offering a series of itineraries to Greece, Italy, Turkey, Croatia, Montenegro sailing from Ravenna and Piraeus.

Celebrity Summit

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: U.S. East Coast

The Celebrity Summit recently kicked off a summer program in the U.S. East Coast. Sailing from Bayonne through late July, the vessel is set to offer a series of seven- to ten-night cruises to Bermuda, Canada and New England.

Celebrity Infinity

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

Now offering year-round itineraries in Europe, the Celebrity Infinity is currently cruising in the Western Mediterranean. In May, the vessel is set to offer nine- and ten-night cruises that also sail to the Eastern Mediterranean and feature visits to Portugal, Spain, Italy, France, Malta, Greece and more.

Celebrity Millennium

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: Alaska

After completing a winter schedule in the Southern Caribbean, the Celebrity Millennium repositioned to Alaska earlier this month. Extending through mid-September, the ship’s program in the region features one-way cruises that sail between Canada’s Vancouver and Alaska’s Seward.

Celebrity Flora

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 100 guests

Location: The Galapagos

Purpose-built to sail in the region, the Celebrity Flora continues to offer a program of expeditions across the Galapagos Islands. One of the three Celebrity ships in the Ecuadorian Archipelago, the 100-guest vessel offers seven-night itineraries out of Baltra.

Celebrity Xpedition

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 100 guests

Location: The Galapagos

The Celebrity Xpedition is also offering expeditions to the Galapagos Islands. Departing from Baltra, the vessel offers seven-night itineraries that include Punta Vicente Roca, Daphne Island, Urvina Bay and more.

Celebrity Xploration

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 16 guests

Location: The Galapagos

The Xploration completes Celebrity’s fleet in the Galapagos. Also sailing from Baltra, the 16-guest catamaran is presently offering seven-night expeditions to Puerto Ayora, North Seymour, Gardner Bay and more.