CSSC Carnival Gearing Up for Starting Service

CSSC-Carnival Cruises said that the company is working on updating a new deployment plan and will soon announce it for service out of China.

A spokesperson told Cruise Industry News that recent information on the company’s website was not updated.

This was in response to cruises that recently appeared on the company’s website, which was bookable dates for June on the Costa Atlantica (and published as news here, which has since been updated.)

According to deployment that had been published on the website of the joint-venture company, the Costa Atlantica was showing as the first ship to welcome guests.

The cruises displayed showed the vessel sailing a series of four- and five-night cruises departing from Shanghai. The short cruises featured visits to different destinations in Japan, such as Okinawa, Kagoshima, Miyako and the Yaeyama Islands.

In September, the Costa Atlantica was shown as repositioning to Southern China for additional four- and five-night cruises to Japanese ports departing from Shenzhen.

Acquired from Costa Cruises in 2020, the Costa Atlantica has been laid up in different parts of the Mediterranean since early 2022.

Presently docked in Italy, the 2000-built cruise ship was drydocked in March.

According to CSSC Carnival’s website, the 2000-built cruise ship will continue to sail under Costa’s branding, retaining its original name and colors.

With a design based on Carnival’s Spirit class of ships, the Atlantica offers an European experience, the company said.

The 86,000-ton ship also features Italian style, CSSC Carnival added, with public areas inspired by classic movies such as La Dolce Vita.

The onboard activities are inspired by Italy as well, with entertainment including a Venice Carnival party and other themed games, courses and contests.

A joint venture between Carnival Corporation and China State Shipbuilding Company, CSSC Carnival was formed in 2018.

In addition to the Costa Atlantica, the company also acquired the Costa Mediterranea and currently has two large cruise ships under construction in China.

Set to debut in 2023 and 2025, the 5,000-guest ships will operate under the Adora Cruises flag.

Launched earlier this year, the brand is said to combine an international vision with local tastes to create the ideal cruise experience for Chinese guests.