Crystal Serenity Enters Drydock Ahead of A&K Debut

Set to launch service for the new Crystal Cruises later this year, the Crystal Serenity recently entered one of the drydocks of the Fincantieri shipyard in Trieste, Italy.

Laid up since early 2022, the 2003-built cruise ship is undergoing a major refit before debuting for its new owners on July 31.

The new Crystal Cruises was formed by the A&K Travel Group, who acquired several assets of the former cruise line, including the brand and two of its ships.

During its refurbishment, the Serenity is being prepared to offer the company’s reimagined product, which focuses on “exceptional” experiences at sea.

As part of Crystal’s new vision, the ship is seeing a full update of its public areas and staterooms, as well as a reduction in its passenger capacity – from the current 1,070 to just 740 guests.

Following the work, the Serenity will offer larger and updated suites, Crystal said, which offer artisanal finishings, elevated detail and contemporary craftsmanship.

The accommodations will feature, for instance, marble quarried from Italy, in addition to modern furnishings and fine cotton linens.

Among the public areas, the spa and the gym are receiving full revamps, while the Wimbledon courts are being prepared to host both paddle tennis and pickleball.

The Serenity is also being readied to offer a refreshed approach to entertainment and events programming.

Additional changes include updates to the ship’s culinary offerings, which are said to offer a “journey through culinary specialties, with authentic food from around the globe.”

On the technical side, the vessel will also be equipped with a shore power connection, enabling it to cut its emissions while docked in ports that offer the facility.

After welcoming guests back in the French port of Marseille on July 31, the Crystal Serenity is set to offer a series of itineraries in Europe.

The vessel then repositions to North America in September for a program that includes itineraries across Canada, the U.S. East Coast, the Caribbean and more.