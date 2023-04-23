Atlas to Expand to Three Ships in Antarctica

With Atlas Ocean Voyages taking over the World Voyager from sister brand Nicko Cruises, the company will deploy three ships in Antarctica for the 2023-24 season. The 200-guest ship will start revenue operations for the Mystic brand in November.

The big news is that Atlas Ocean Voyages will now include a fly and cruise expedition option for the first time. This offering includes air departures from Punta Arenas, Chile, expediting the Drake Passage crossing with direct charter flights to Chile’s Eduardo Frei Montalva air base on King George Island, Antarctica.

Featured are two new five-day round trips from King George Island and four new one-way Drake expeditions of seven nights from King George Island or Ushuaia, Argentina.

The one-way expeditions include charter flights from Punta Arenas to King George Island and Buenos Aires to Ushuaia. Plus, guests will receive a complimentary pre-cruise hotel night on all expeditions and a post-cruise hotel night on all journeys ending in Punta Arenas.

In addition to the fly and cruise option, a collection of ten 9- to 11-night expeditions from Ushuaia will be offered.

“Demand for our two expedition yachts in Antarctica surpassed all expectations, and we are delighted to add capacity for exploring the world’s seventh continent during the upcoming 2023 season,” said James Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “As our valued travel advisor partners and guests request more year-round expedition experiences, we look forward to welcoming a third expedition vessel to the Atlas Ocean Voyages fleet a full year earlier than originally planned.”