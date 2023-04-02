Rougier: Explora’s Destination Experiences Offers Deeper Exploration

Explora Journeys’ newly announced North America shore excursion program was designed to allow guests to explore the region at a deeper level, according to Sacha Rougier, the company’s head of itinerary planning and shore experiences.

“We really want our guests to experience the soul East Coast of America and Canada,” she said during an industry event in Fort Lauderdale recently.

Part of the company’s Destination Experiences concept, the program includes curated experiences tailored to groups of two to 25 guests.

The focus is on giving guests a different view of the destinations visited, Rougier said, with tours to off-the-beaten-path areas and an emphasis on storytelling.

An example is an excursion to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City, she added.

Explora is also taking passengers to kayak with Beluga Whales in Saguenay.

“We’ll bring our guests in a human-powered experience. They will do sea kayaking and they will try to see the Belugas,” Rougier explained.

“Of course, we are respectful to wildlife, and we’ll not go very near to them but whenever you have the chance and a Beluga pops up near to you, it’ just amazing.”

After entering service next July, the Explora I is set to offer four different itineraries in North America between late September and early October.

The open-jaw itineraries sail Quebec City and New York City and feature visits to popular ports, such as Boston, Portland and Halifax, and also less visited destinations including Baie Comeau, Saguenay, Gaspe and more.

The cruises include longer and overnight stays so guests can really experience the ports of call and connect with the people, Rougier noted.

“I’m really pleased that we are showcasing our first ship in this area and I’m sure that our guests will love the warm welcome from the Canadians and Americans,” she said.