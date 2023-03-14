Explora Journey Announces Destinations Experiences

Explora Journeys announced unique Destination Experiences for the Explora I’s North American sailings from September through November 2023, allowing guests to explore the areas at a deeper level, according to a press release.

Sacha Rougier, head of itinerary planning and destination experiences at Explora Journeys, said: “Our team have sought out exclusive partnerships across the globe to ensure our guests are offered a wide array of curated experiences to suit their every desire. Under the umbrella of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) we partner with Travelife to create sustainability awareness for Tour Operators.

“Travelife is an internationally leading training, management, and certification program for sustainability in tourism. The ingenuity of Explora Journey’s bespoke destination experiences created is set to surpass expectations, leading our guests on a journey of self, social and active discover fulfilment and enrichment, easing them into an Ocean State of Mind.”

According to a press release, the cruise line will offer a variety of curated experiences as part of its debut Inaugural Journeys Collection for North America. These will include urban experiences in cities such as New York, Boston, Halifax or Quebec City, as well as discovering local history and admiring the preserved landscapes in Canada and the East Coast of the United States including New England.

Experiences are tailored to groups from two to 25 guests, with an emphasis on off-the-beaten-path adventures.

Explora Journeys’ Destination Experiences will include:

New York: Travelers will have the chance to be led through the Museum of Modern Art on a private tour, have an exclusive encounter with a Broadway star behind the curtain and more.

Boston: Guests can visit Fenway Park, visit the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and enjoy traditional afternoon tea.

Baie Comeau: In Baie Comeau, Canada, guests can enjoy a sea kayak exploration and marvel at the sight of whales and sea birds.

Charlottetown: Travelers can discover the Ancient Sport of Falconry, and participate in the ‘Fair Isle Food Tour’ where they can taste the modern Canadian cuisine from local chocolates to seafood chowders.

Havre-Saint-Pierre: Adventurers will be guided on a 90-minute walk marveling at the sight of the Mignan Archipelago, famous for its colossal limestone monoliths.

Quebec: Guests can explore tha nature via a kayak excursion through a fjord, participate in a VIP tour at a sugar shack or ‘cabane à sucre’ and visit the maple museum.

Halifax: Guests will be taken on a culinary journey at the Shore Club in Hubbards, where they can enjoy the cuisine, from lobster and salads to a selection of desserts and drinks. They will also have the chance to try themselves at The Links at Brunello golf course, designed by Thomas McBroom.

The Destination Experiences for North America are now open for bookings.