Azamara Onward: The Wonders of the World 2024

One of the featured world cruises in the new Guide to World Cruises by Cruise Industry News is the Azamara Onward’s 155-night world cruise departing on January 5, 2024.

Titled The Wonders of the World, the voyage gives guests the opportunity to visit all the New Seven Wonders of the World, from the Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza in Mexico and the ancient gladiator grounds of the Colosseum in Rome to Machu Picchu and the Great Wall of China.

The Chitzen Itza visit includes the Temple of Kukulkan or El Castillo, a pyramid with 365 steps, each one representing a day in the calendar this civilization developed. This will be followed up by a visit to Machu Picchu and La Ciudadela, built around 1420 for Incan Emperor Pachacuti.

The Azamara Onward will also visit the statue of Jesus Christ that stands with arms outstretched above Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, completed in 1931. Guests can take escalators to the top of the mountain where the 98-foot-tall wonder stands.

Azamara’s world voyage also gives guests a chance to visit the Great Wall with three nights in the Chinese capital city of Beijing. The trip will also include a guided visit to Tiananmen Square and a special Peking duck dinner.

The Taj Mahal is another world wonder included in Azamara’s The Wonders of the World voyage, where guests can visit the famous 1632-built structure and observe how the structure changes color based on where the sun is.

The visit to Petra, or the Red Rose City, will begin at the Siq, or the main entrance of Petra, followed by a hike through the city and stops at landmarks such as the Greek Theatre, the Temple of Qasr Al-Bint, the ancient Royal Tombs, Colonnaded Street and more.

The final segment of the ship’s world cruise is Rome’s most famous amphitheater, the Colosseum, where guests can admire the architecture accompanied by a local guide sharing stories about this 2,000-year-old wonder.

Additionally, the journey takes guests to some of the iconic UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

From Fort Lauderdale to Barcelona, the Azamara Onward takes guests on a unique adventure with 22 overnight stays to enable further exploration of the destinations visited.

Overview of the Azamara Onward’s world cruise itinerary:

Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; Cozumel, Mexico; Puerto Limon, Costa Rica; Transit Panama Canal-Cruise Only; Manta, Ecuador; Guayaquil, Ecuador; Salaverry (Trujillo), Peru; Lima (Callao) Peru; Hanga Roa, Easter Island, Chile; Hanga Roa, Easter Island, Chile; Adamstown, Pitcairn, UK; Fakarava, French Polynesia; Moorea, French Polynesia; Papeete, Tahiti, French Polynesia; Raiatea, French Polynesia; Bora Bora, French Polynesia; Aituataki, Cook Islands; Bay of Islands, New Zealand; Auckland, New Zealand; Tauranga, New Zealand; Napier, New Zealand; Wellington, New Zealand; Picton, New Zealand; Christchurch, New Zealand; Dunedin, New Zealand; Hobart, Tasmania, Australia; Eden, Australia; Sydney, Australia; Mooloolaba, Australia; Airlie Beach, Australia; Cairns, Australia; Alotau, Papua New Guinea; Madang, Papua New Guinea; Koror, Palau; Manila, Philippines; Hong Kong, China; Halong Bay, Vietnam; Halong Bay, Vietnam; Hue (Da Nang), Vietnam; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Bangkok (Klong Toey), Thailand; Koh Samui, Thailand; Singapore; Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang), Malaysia; Sabang, Indonesia; Hambantota, Sri Lanka; Colombo, Sri Lanka; Cochin, India; Mumbai, India; Muscat, Oman; Doha, Qatar; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Dubai, UAE; Salalah, Oman; Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Aqaba (Petra), Jordan; Safaga (Luxor), Egypt; Suez (Ain Sokhna), Egypt; Jerusalem (Ashdod), Israel; Haifa, Israel; Bodrum, Turkey; Ephesus (Kusadasi), Turkey; Istanbul, Turkey; Varna, Bulgaria; Constanta, Romania; Odessa, Ukraine; Canakkale (Kepez), Turkey; Athens (Piraeus), Greece; Santorini, Greece; Chania, Crete, Greece; Olympia (Katakolon), Greece; Corfu, Greece; Venice, Italy; Koper, Slovenia; Zadar, Croatia; Dubrovnik, Croatia; Kotor, Montenegro; Sorrento, Italy; Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; Monte Carlo, Monaco; Barcelona, Spain.

Prices for the Azamara Onward’s 155-night 2024 world cruise start from $36,379.