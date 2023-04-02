Ambassador’s Ambition Refit Progressing in Germany

Currently in a drydock in Germany, the Ambition is being prepared to debut as Ambassador Cruise Line’s second cruise ship.

Following three years out of cruise service, the 1999-built vessel is undergoing an extensive refit that features updates to its hotel areas and also technical upgrades.

The work being carried out include the installation of the latest emission reduction technologies to secure IMO Tier III compliance, and also the addition of updated ballast and sewage water treatment systems.

The 48,200-ton vessel is getting Ambassador’s purple and green branding too, as well as new and improved public areas.

Among the venues is Lupino’s, a Mediterranean-style restaurant. According to the company, the eatery was designed to offer a relaxed atmosphere where families and friends can enjoy authentic flavors.

Following the work, the Ambition will be officially welcomed into the Ambassador Cruise Line fleet with a ceremony on May 11.

Taking place in Newcastle, England, the event will be followed by the vessel’s inaugural cruise: a 14-night cruise to Spain and France.

Sailing from the Port of Tyne, the itinerary features visits to Cherbourg, Brest, Saint-Nazaire, Le Verdon, Bilbao, Gijon, La Coruna and Le Havre France before returning to Newcastle.

Continuing its inaugural season, the ship is set to offer further departures from regional UK ports such as Newcastle, Dundee, Belfast, Liverpool, Bristol and Falmouth.

Acquired by Ambassador in early 2022, the Ambition originally entered service in 1999 as Festival Cruises’ Mistral.

After its stint at pan-European brand, the 1,428-guest ship was acquired by Iberojet for further service in the Mediterranean as the Grand Mistral.

In 2007, it joined Carnival Corporation when the Spanish tour operator, along with its fleet, was acquired by the U.S.-based cruise conglomerate.

Before being sold to its current owners, it also spent time sailing for Costa Cruises and AIDA Cruises as the Costa neoRiviera and the AIDAmira.

Since September 2022, the ship had been serving as a floating accommodation for Ukrainian refuges in Scotland.