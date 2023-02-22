Ambassador Cruise Line Unveils Lupino’s on the Ambition

Ambassador Cruise Line has unveiled one of the restaurants – Lupino’s – onboard the Ambition, a restaurant that pays homage to Michelle Lupino, an Ambassador colleague who passed away in October 2022.

Bob McGowan, head of the guest experience at Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “I was very close to Michelle, and news of her passing affected me deeply. When I was asked by the business to help create a place on our new ship to honor her memory, I wanted it to be a celebration of her life and the many things that made her so special, including her love of socializing with friends old and new.

“She was the life and soul of any party or gathering and would always make people feel welcome. We hope the restaurant designed in her image will be a fitting tribute to Michelle, and I’d like to think she would wholeheartedly approve of what we have created.”

Michelle Lupino was a valued team member, business partner and friend to many in the Ambassador family. The cruise line had chosen to honor her memory by creating an onboard dining experience that highlights her Italian heritage.

Christian Verhounig, CEO of Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “Michelle was with us at the very start of our journey as we sought to build the welcoming Ambassador team ashore and onboard that today form the backbone of our business. She was not only an essential member of the team but also a long-term friend of myself and many of her colleagues. As such, when Michelle left us, the overriding feeling was one of utter shock, disbelief and sadness on both a professional and personal level.

“In Lupino’s, we have created a warm and welcoming dining experience, which our guests will enjoy for many years to come. Celebrating all the qualities she showed, Lupino’s will serve as a constant reminder to us all of the positive and inspiring impact Michelle, and indeed all of us, can have on those around us.”

Lupino’s will be a Mediterranean-style restaurant that features Ambassador’s signature brand colors and a relaxed atmosphere where families and friends can enjoy themselves together. The restaurant can accommodate up to 70 guests and will feature authentic flavors as well as exceptional service.