MSC Preziosa Turns Ten Years Old

The MSC Preziosa is completing ten years this month. Built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, the 140,000-ton vessel was delivered to MSC Cruises on March 13, 2013.

After leaving the French facility, the vessel offered a pre-inaugural cruise to the Mediterranean. Sailing to Portugal, Spain, France, Morocco and Italy, the one-way voyage ended in Genoa – where the ship was christened before officially entering service.

The ship was joined by the MSC Lirica and the MSC Splendida during the ceremony, which took place on March 24, 2013 and was attended by Sophia Loren, the Italian actress that served as godmother of the Preziosa and most of MSC’s newbuilds.

According to MSC, the event also included a high-profile gala dinner, and entertainment from top Italian and international performers in the company of celebrities, media, authorities and the company’s top management.

Following the ceremony, the MSC Preziosa kicked off its inaugural season in the Western Mediterranean.

Sailing from Genoa through the end of the European summer, the vessel offered a series of weeklong cruises during its maiden program.

Visiting Italy, Tunisia, Spain and France, the itinerary featured Naples, Messina, La Goulette, Barcelona and Marseille as ports of call.

In November, the MSC Preziosa crossed the Atlantic for the first time ahead of a winter season in Brazil.

Sailing from the Port of Santos during the entire 2013-2014 season, the vessel became the biggest and one of the newest cruise ships ever to sail from the South American country.

Completing MSC’s Fantasia Class, the MSC Preziosa offers most of the amenities of its sister ships, including a three-deck theater, three pool decks, five restaurants, a complete wellness center and more.

The 3,500-guest vessel also introduced new features such as Vertigo, a 120-meter-long waterslide, and the Doremi Castle Aqua Park, a water park for children.