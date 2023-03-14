March Update: Costa Cruises Fleet Locations

Cruise Industry News tracked the location and itineraries of every ship in the fleet as of March 24, 2023.

Costa Toscana

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 5,224 guests

Status: In service

Location: Middle East

The Costa Toscana is currently offering a repositioning cruise to Europe. Concluding the ship’s winter season in the Middle East, the 21-night voyage sailed from Dubai on March 17 and is set to end in Genoa on April 7.

Costa Firenze

Year Built: 2020

Capacity: 4,232 guests

Status: In service

Location: Brazil

The Costa Firenze continues to offer domestic cruising in Brazil. Based out of the Port of Santos, the 2020-built vessel is sailing a series of three- to seven-night itineraries to different destinations in the country through mid-April.

Costa Smeralda

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 5,224 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

The Costa Smeralda is presently sailing in the Western Mediterranean. As part of a year-round program in the region, the vessel offers seven-night cruises to Italy, Spain and France.

Costa Diadema

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 3,700 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Cagliari, Italy

Out of revenue service since November, the Costa Diadema is currently in lay up at the Sardinian port of Cagliari. The 2014-built cruise ship is set to resume service in April, offering 14-night itineraries to the Canary Islands.

Costa Fascinosa

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,012 guests

Status: In service

Location: Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe

After spending the winter season in the Southern Caribbean, the Costa Fascinosa is kicking off its repositioning voyage to Europe today. Sailing from Guadeloupe, the 14-night cruise sails through the Caribbean and the Atlantic before ending in Italy on April 7.

Costa Favolosa

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 3,012 guests

Status: In service

Location: South America

Part of a three-ship program in the region, the Costa Favolosa continues to sail in South America through mid-April. In March, the schedule of the 2012-built ship features a series of week-long itineraries visiting Santos, Buenos Aires, Montevideo and more.

Costa Deliziosa

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,260 guests

Status: In service

Location: Pacific Ocean

Continuing Costa’s first world cruise in three years, the Costa Deliziosa is currently cruising in the Pacific Ocean. Set to visit Puerto Chacabuco, in Chile, on March 25, the vessel is offering a 128-day global itinerary that left Italy in January and includes visits to a total of 52 ports around the globe.

Costa Pacifica

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Atlantic Ocean

The Costa Pacifica is currently returning to Europe after wrapping up a winter program in the Caribbean. Set to offer varied itineraries in the Mediterranean during the upcoming summer season, the 2009-built cruise ship is offering a transatlantic crossing to Italy.

Costa Serena

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Indian Ocean

Set to resume service in Asia, the Costa Serena is currently on its way to Singapore. After nearly two years laid up in the Middle East, the vessel is poised to offer a series of Far East itineraries starting in June.

Costa Fortuna

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,720 guests

Status: In service

Location: South America

The Costa Fortuna is offering a final cruise in South America before starting its return to Europe. Sailing in the region since December, the 2003-built cruise ship is scheduled to kick off a transatlantic crossing to Italy on March 26.