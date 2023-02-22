Holland America’s Westerdam Returns to Japan for Spring Season

The Westerdam is marking Holland America Line’s return to Japan today after a three-year gap.

Following a short season in Southeast Asia, the 1,900-guest vessel arrived in Yokohama to kick off a spring program in the country.

Sailing roundtrip from the port – which is located near Japan’s capital city, Tokyo – the Westerdam is set to offer a series of 11- to 14-day cruises to different ports including Kobe/Osaka, Tokushima, Kagoshima and Shimizu.

For its first cruise in the region since early 2020, the ship is offering a 14-night itinerary named “Japan Explorer.”

The voyage features visits to a total of ten ports in the region, such as Hiroshima, Kochi and Sakaiminato.

Through April, the program also includes visits to Ishigaki, Naha and other destinations in Japan, as well as ports of call in Taiwan and South Korea.

After completing its Asia schedule, the ship offers a 14-day North Pacific Crossing to Seattle – its homeport for the upcoming summer season in Alaska.

Part of Holland America’s four-ship Vista Class, the Westerdam first entered service in 2004. Extensively refurbished over the years, the 82,000-ton ship underwent a drydock in January 2023 for routine maintenance and class work.

Offering a premium cruise product, the vessel was designed with an array of dining, entertainment and bar venues that include the Exploration’s Café – a lounge that provides travel resources and enrichment opportunities for guests.

Other features comprise the Billboard Onboard, where two pianists perform shows centered around facts and figures of the music industry, and the Lincoln Center Stage, which showcases a nightly ensemble of musicians performing chamber music.

The ship also offers an extensive dining lineup that includes Holland America Line’s signature venues, such as the Pinnacle Grill steakhouse and the Italian Canaletto Restaurant.