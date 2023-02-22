Emerald’s First Ocean-Going Ship Completes First Year in Service

The Emerald Azzura has just completed its first year in service. As Emerald Cruises’ first ocean-going vessel, the mega-yacht departed on its inaugural voyage on March 12, 2022.

Entitled “Best of the Red Sea,” the sold-out maiden cruise departed from the Jordanian city of Aqaba and also included visits to ports in Egypt and Israel.

With over 100 guests traveling on the ship’s 50 suites, the eight-day itinerary sailed to the resort towns of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh as well as Eilat, before returning to Aqaba for an included guided tour of UNESCO World Heritage-listed Petra.

In May, after additional cruises in the Red Sea and Europe, the Emerald Azzurra was officially christened during a ceremony in Venice, Italy.

During the summer, the 10,000-ton vessel offered a series of itineraries in the Adriatic and the Eastern Mediterranean visiting destinations in Greece, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus and more.

Later this year, the vessel is set to debut in the Caribbean, offering eight- to 19-day cruises to varied ports in the region, including Puerto Rico, Panama, Saint Vincent and Martinique.

Built by the Halong Shipbuilding Company in Vietnam, the Emerald Azzurra became the 10th vessel in Emerald Cruises fleet – joining nine river cruising ships.

According to Emerald Cruises, the vessel offers modern suites and staterooms, 88 percent of which have balconies.

The yacht also features a large infinity pool, in addition to a spa with infrared sauna and a gym. Designed for cruising in warm waters, the Azzurra is also equipped with a retractable marina platform, that offers SEABOBs, paddleboards, snorkeling equipment and a water trampoline.

A fleet of electronic bikes from Gocycle is available onboard as well and can be used “for local village trips and active explorations,” Emerald said.

The vessel is set to be followed by a sister ship in 2023 as the Emerald Sakara debuts in the Mediterranean in August.