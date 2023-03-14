A Look Into Viking Neptune’s 2023 World Cruise

The Viking Neptune will end the year 2023 with the start of its 137-night world cruise departing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida on December 23, 2023.

From Fort Lauderdale, the Viking Neptune will set course for Cozumel, Mexico and then Cartagena, Colombia. After a stop in Colon, Panama and crossing the Panama Canal, the ship will call in Puerto Caldera, Costa Rica, arriving on the first day of the year 2024. Next, the ship heads to Corinto, Nicaragua and Cabo, San Lucas, followed by a mini tour of California (Los Angeles and Santa Barbara).

The ship will take guests on an exploration of the world’s greatest cities, the islands of the South Pacific, the treasures of Asia as well as the Arabian peninsula. The voyage includes overnight stays in 11 ports. The ship is scheduled to reach Greenwich, London, England on May 7, 2024.

It's among a number of unique world cruise options being offered in 2024, according to the new 2024 World Cruise Guide by Cruise Industry News.

Other ports of call include: Honolulu\Oahu (Hawaii); Nawiliwili\Kauai (Hawaii); Bora Bora

(French Polynesia); Moorea (French Polynesia); Papeete, Tahiti (French Polynesia); Bay of Islands (New Zealand); Auckland (New Zealand); Tauranga (New Zealand); Napier (New Zealand); Wellington (New Zealand); Fjordland National Park (New Zealand); Hobart (Tasmania); Phillip Island (Australia); Melbourne (Australia); Eden (Australia); Sydney (Australia); Brisbane (Australia); Hamilton Island (Australia); Cairns (Australia); Thursday Island (Australia); Komodo Island (Indonesia); Bali (Indonesia); Semarang (Indonesia); Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam); Ko Samui (Thailand); Singapore; Phuket (Thailand); Yangon (Myanmar ); Colombo (Sri Lanka); Cochin (India); Mormugao\Goa (India); Mumbai (India); Jeddah (Saudi Arabia); Aqaba (Jordan); Safaga (Egypt); Suez Canal; Haifa (Israel); Rhodes (Greece); Kusadasi\Ephesus (Turkey); Istanbul (Turkey); Piraeus\Athens (Greece); Messina (Sicily); Naples (Italy); Civitavecchia\Rome (Italy); Monaco; Barcelona (Spain); Cartagena (Spain); Lisbon (Portugal); Le Havre\Paris (France); and Dover, England.

Prices for the Viking Neptune’s world cruise start at $59,995. The price includes an excursion at each port, free Wi-Fi, alternative restaurant dining at no extra charge, access to spa and fitness centers and more.

Built in 2022, the Viking Neptune accommodates up to 930 guests and a total of 465 staterooms to choose from. Guests aboard the ship’s world cruise can enjoy a range of restaurants and lounges including Manfredi’s Italian Restaurant and Mamsen’s.