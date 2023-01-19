19 New Cruise Ships to Debut in 2023

Nineteen new ocean-going cruise ships are set to make their debuts in 2023, accounting for over 38,000 new berths, according to the global Cruise Ship Orderbook by Cruise Industry News.

The ships range from the ultra-luxury Seabourn Pursuit to two more ships for Virgin Voyages and Carnival’s 5,400-guest Jubilee, which will sail from Galveston late in 2023.

Of note is the debut of the Explora I from Explora Journeys, MSC’s new luxury brand.

Green ships are also a trend, with the Euribia from MSC Cruises set to be powered by LNG, as well as the Silver Nova, Carnival Jubilee, and Royal Caribbean’s Icon, which will be delivered late this year but won’t start revenue service until 2024.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings grows by two ships, with the second Prima-class vessel, the Norwegian Viva, starting cruising over the summer. The Regent Seven Seas Grandeur follows from Fincantieri in the fourth quarter.

In addition are five coastal-going ships, including three from American Cruise Lines and two for Havila.

Of the 38,000 ocean-going berths set to be delivered, the ships are an average of 2,031 guests and being built at a cost of $562 million each, for a total 2023 orderbook value of $10.7 billion.

As for shipyards, Fincantieri is set to deliver eight ships and Chantiers will deliver two. Meanwhile, Meyer Turku will deliver the Ion of the Seas and Meyer Werft will hand over the Silver Nova and Carnival Jubilee.