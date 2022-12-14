Unscheduled Drydocking for Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambience

Ambassador Cruise Line will go ahead with an unscheduled drydock for the Ambience repairs in Germany following a safety issue found on the ship over the weekend.

The ship was unable to be repaired in the UK, according to the cruise line, and will now sail to Bremerhaven for the work.

While the drydock facility was not named, it could be Lloyd Werft, which is a key drydock in Bremerhaven with a long history of working on cruise vessels.

“We do not compromise on the safety of our guests, staff, or crew,” Ambassador said in a statement. “Therefore, while we have already started work, unfortunately, we are unable to complete it at the Port of Tilbury and therefore Ambience will need to go into drydock.

“She has left London Tilbury this afternoon to go to Bremerhaven where the work and tests will be completed. Regrettably, this will not be concluded in time to operate our Christmas & New Year Canary Islands Cruise, which was due to sail on Wednesday December 21 2022. We will email all guests this afternoon to further explain and communicate this. We would advise all guests on this sailing to please wait to receive this communication before contacting either us directly or your travel agent.”

The company’s Christmas cruise was set to operate over 15 days to the Canaries. The ship is now expected back in service on Jan 5. 2023 for a 42-night cruise to the Caribbean.