Ambassador Cancels Cruise Over Safety Issue

Ambassador Cruise Line has cancelled its three-day Festive Market Getaway sailing aboard the Ambience that was set to sail on Dec. 18.

The UK-based brand said that ‘following annual maintenance works conducted, an issue with the lifeboat station on board Ambience was identified,” in a statement.

“We have chosen to immediately address this as a precautionary measure and, as such, will not be able to complete the repair and post-repair test in time to successfully operate today’s sailing,” the company said. “It is never an easy decision to cancel any itinerary, particularly at this time of year, and we would like to apologies to all those guests who were due to sail with us today.”

The Ambience is expected to be back in service for a Dec. 21 departure for a “winter sun” itinerary sailing 15 nights to the Canary Islands for Christmas and New Years.