Royal Caribbean International Fleet Locations: December Update

The fleet of Royal Caribbean International is sailing around the world again. Ready for the winter season, the company’s ships are offering itineraries in North America, the Caribbean, Australia, Asia and more

Cruise Industry News tracked down the location and itineraries of all the company’s vessels as of December 23, 2022:

Wonder of the Seas

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,448 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Wonder of the Seas returned to North America in November, kicking off its first full season in the Caribbean. Sailing from Port Canaveral, the 2022-built ship is now offering alternating week-long cruises to the Western and the Eastern Caribbean.

Odyssey of the Seas

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Fort Lauderdale, United States

The Odyssey of the Seas is in Fort Lauderdale today to start a seven-night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean and the Bahamas. The itinerary includes visits to CocoCay, Labadee, Puerto Plata and San Juan.

Spectrum of the Seas

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southeast Asia

The Spectrum of the Seas continues to offer a series of Southeast Asia cruises departing from Singapore’s Marina Bay Cruise Terminal.

Symphony of the Seas

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Departing from PortMiami every Saturday, the Symphony of the Seas is operating a year-round schedule of seven-night cruises to the Caribbean and Bahamas.

Ovation of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Sydney, Australia

One of the Royal Caribbean ships currently sailing in Australia, the Ovation of the Seas docked in its Sydney homeport today. After returning from a cruise to the South Pacific, the Quantum-Class vessel is starting a 12-night holiday voyage to New Zealand.

Harmony of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Harmony of the Seas is offering week-long cruises to the Caribbean. Sailing from Fort Lauderdale, the vessel visits popular ports across the region, including St. Maarten, Cozumel, Aruba and CocoCay.

Anthem of the Seas

Year Built: 2015

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: U.S. East Coast

Based in Royal Caribbean’s Cape Liberty Cruise Terminal, the Anthem of the Seas is presently sailing a series of week-long cruises to Florida and the Bahamas. In addition to Nassau and CocoCay, the itineraries feature calls to Port Canaveral and Miami.

Quantum of the Seas

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: South Pacific

After debuting in Brisbane in November, the Quantum of the Seas is offering a series of South Pacific voyages from its Australian homeport. With varied durations, the itineraries include ports such as Mystery Island, Vila and Noumea.

Allure of the Seas

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

Now sailing from Texas, the Allure of the Seas is offering a series of seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean. In November, the Oasis-Class vessel opened Royal Caribbean’s new cruise terminal in Galveston, becoming the biggest cruise ship to ever visit the port.

Oasis of the Seas

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

After a summer season on the East Coast, the Oasis of the Seas returned to Florida in November. The original Oasis-Class vessel is now offering week-long cruises to the Caribbean departing from PortMiami.

Independence of the Seas

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Status: In service

Location: Port Canaveral, Florida

The Independence of the Seas continues to offer a year-round schedule of short cruises to the Bahamas sailing from Port Canaveral. In addition to days at sea, the three- and four-night itineraries include visits to Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Liberty of the Seas

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Status: In service

Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

The Liberty of the Seas is presently offering three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas. Sailing from Fort Lauderdale on Mondays and Fridays, the vessel visits Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau.

Freedom of the Seas

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Status: In service

Location: Miami, Florida

Also offering short cruises to the Bahamas, the Freedom of the Seas is based in Miami. With two departure dates per week, the ship’s three- and four-night itineraries sail to Nassau, as well as Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Jewel of the Seas

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southern Caribbean

Based in Port Canaveral, the Jewel of the Seas is offering varied itineraries to the Caribbean and the Bahamas. Ranging from five to nine nights, the cruises include visits to several destinations in the region, including St. Lucia, Key West, Labadee, Bimini and St. Croix.

Mariner of the Seas

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Mariner of the Seas continues to offer four- and five-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral. Itineraries feature popular ports such as Cozumel and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Serenade of the Seas

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: The Bahamas

Based in Tampa, the Serenade of the Seas is offering week-long cruises to the Bahamas and the Western Caribbean. This week’s itinerary features visits to Freeport, CocoCay, Nassau and Bimini.

Navigator of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: West Coast

The Navigator of the Seas continues to sail a year-round program of three- to seven-night cruises on the West Coast. Based in Los Angeles, the Voyager-Class vessel sails to both Baja California and the Mexican Riviera.

Brilliance of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Another Royal Caribbean ship sailing from Tampa, the Brilliance of the Seas offers short cruises to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas. The four- and five-night itineraries sail to Grand Cayman, Cozumel, Key West, Nassau and more.

Adventure of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

Sailing from Galveston twice a week, the Adventure of the Seas is offering short cruises to Mexico that feature visits to Cozumel, Costa Maya and Progreso.

Radiance of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

After marking Royal Caribbean’s return to New Orleans, the Radiance of the Seas continues to sail Western Caribbean cruises from the Big Easy. Before repositioning to Galveston in late January, the vessel offers seven-night cruises to destinations that include Mexico, Honduras, Belize and more.

Explorer of the Seas

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

Departing from Miami, the Explorer of the Seas is sailing a series of six- to nine-night cruises to the Caribbean. In addition to Aruba and Curaçao, the ship visits popular destinations in the region such as Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, the Bahamas and others.

Voyager of the Seas

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Voyager of the Seas is currently offering a series of Southern and Eastern Caribbean cruises departing from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Vision of the Seas

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

After a summer season in Europe, the Vision of the Seas returned to its seasonal homeport in Fort Lauderdale in November. The 1998-built vessel is now offering ten- and 11-night cruises to Central America and the Southern Caribbean.

Rhapsody of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Rhapsody of the Seas is presently sailing a series of seven-to 14-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean departing from Bridgetown, Barbados.

Enchantment of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,250 guests

Status: In service

Location: U.S. East Coast

Based in Baltimore, the Enchantment of the Seas is presently sailing seven-night cruises to the U.S. East Coast and the Bahamas. The itineraries include visits to Charleston, Port Canaveral, Nassau, CocoCay and Freeport.

Grandeur of the Seas

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Grandeur of the Seas is offering varied Caribbean and Bahamas itineraries departing from PortMiami. Sailing to Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean, the five- to nine-night cruises feature visits to Cozumel, St. Johns, Barbados, Labadee and more.