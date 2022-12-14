Norwegian Cruise Line Trimming Stateroom Cleaning, Cutting Crew Roles

Optimizing operations is continuing at Norwegian Cruise Line, which is set to reduce its stateroom cleaning service in 2023 fleetwide, according to a report from Crew Center, citing a letter sent to crew, which was also obtained later by Cruise Industry News.

In short, some stateroom categories will now get once-a-day cleaning service, instead of twice-a-day cleaning, which has included night-time turndown service. This will allow the cruise line to consolidate crew roles while saving energy and water, according to the letter.

Stateroom categories moving to once-daily service in 2023 include studio, inside, oceanview, balcony and club balcony rooms.

This will involve a consolidation of staff roles as the stateroom steward and junior stateroom steward positions will be adjusted to a single job title in stateroom attendant.

The company said in the letter that the elimination of these position will phase out over time, allowing crew to complete current contracts.

According to the company, the adjustment “positively impacts our commitment to environmental sustainability and keeps our company in alignment with current standard practices in the cruise and hotel industries by promoting conservation of water and energy resources and by reducing the use of chemicals onboard our ships.”

The changes first happen on the Norwegian Epic on Jan. 8, followed by the Sky starting Jan. 13, and then the Jewel on Jan. 14, and Sun and Breakaway on Jan. 15

This follows other recent news including a 9 percent reduction in the company’s shoreside staff.