Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Laying Off 9% of Shoreside Workforce

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced on Thursday a major reduction in its current and planned shoreside workforce, with the Miami-based cruise operator set for a nine percent reduction in current and planned shoreside roles.

According to the company’s 2021 Environmental Report, it has over 3,500 full-time shoreside employees, meaning layoffs could total over 300 roles.

“The Company is undergoing a broad and ongoing effort to improve operating efficiencies, including cost minimization initiatives, to strengthen the foundation for sustained, profitable growth. As part of this initiative, on December 14, 2022, the Company carried out a workforce reduction and rightsizing to better align the Company’s workforce with its strategic priorities and prepare for its future growth, resulting in an approximately 9% reduction in current and planned shoreside roles,” the company said in an SEC filing.