Costa Maya Receives Four Cruise Ships and 15,000 Passengers

Costa Maya received a total of four cruise ships and nearly 15,000 passengers on Wednesday.

The highlight of the day was the Carnival Celebration, which made its maiden call at the Mexican cruise port.

After being delivered to Carnival Cruise Line in early November, the new LNG-powered cruise ship is currently offering its first Western Caribbean cruise.

The seven-night voyage departed from PortMiami on Sunday and also includes visits to Cozumel and Mahogany Bay.

Another two new cruise ships were also in port, including the Norwegian Prima.

First in a new class for Norwegian Cruise Line, the 3,215-guest vessel debuted in August and is currently offering a series of Western Caribbean cruises.

In addition to Costa Maya, Prima’s current voyage also features visits to Harvest Caye, Roatan Island and Cozumel. The seven-night itinerary departed from Miami on Nov. 26.

After debuting in Europe earlier this year, the Valiant Lady from Virgin Voyages also visited Costa Maya as part of its inaugural season in the region.

Sailing from Virgin’s V Terminal in Miami, the 2,800-guest ship is offering a week-long cruise to the Western Caribbean.

The six-night itinerary features stops at Roatan Island, Costa Maya and Cozumel and started on Nov. 27.

Completing the list, the Adventure of the Seas also visited Costa Maya on Wednesday. The Royal Caribbean International vessel is presently offering a short cruise to Mexico that departed on Nov. 28.

The five-night cruise is part of the ship’s schedule of short cruises departing from the port of Galveston.

One of the main cruise destinations in the Western Caribbean, Costa Maya is set to receive three additional ships on Thursday, with the arrivals of the Serenade of the Seas, the Mein Schiff 1 and the Allure of the Seas.

Other vessels visiting the Mexican port through the end of the month include the Carnival Pride, the Jewel of the Seas, the Carnival Breeze, the Celebrity Beyond, the Norwegian Breakaway and more.