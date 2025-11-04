Jewel to Perform on Holland America’s Thanksgiving Day Float

Holland America Line has announced that Grammy-nominated singer Jewel will perform atop its Alaska-themed display, in a tribute to her home state, along the parade route in the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 27.

“Having Jewel perform on our float is a wonderful way to celebrate both her Alaska roots and Holland America Line’s deep connection to the Great Land,” said Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer of Holland America Line.

“Her authenticity and artistry capture the beauty, spirit and sense of adventure that define Alaska, and we’re thrilled to share that with millions of parade viewers around the world,” added Cole.

“It’s so wonderful to be part of a float that celebrates the place that shaped me, its landscapes, wildlife and people,” said Jewel.

“I’m happy to share a bit of that magic with the world alongside a cruise line that cherishes Alaska’s culture and communities. I can’t wait to bring the wonder and spirit of my home state to life this Thanksgiving,” Jewel added.

The company said in a press release that the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will mark Holland America Line’s first time having a float in the holiday celebration.

The float will depict the wonder of Alaska to the heart of Manhattan, showcasing kinetic design elements that will capture glaciers, Alaska’s wildlife and Denali National Park.

The float also showcases the company’s Global Fresh Fish Program.

According to the press release, the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air Thursday, November 27 in the U.S. on NBC and stream on Peacock from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., in all time zones.