Holland America Debuts Float in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Holland America Line announced in a press release that, ahead of the company’s 80th anniversary of exploring Alaska, it will debut a float in the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 27, 2025.

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a national stage where we can celebrate our nearly 80 years exploring Alaska by bringing the beauty and adventure of Alaska to the streets of Manhattan,” said Beth Bodensteiner, president of Holland America Line.

“We love Alaska, and our float is a tribute to its grandeur, a way to honor its landscapes, spirit and people while inspiring travelers to experience it with us,” added Bodensteiner.

Holland America Line said that its float will showcase kinetic design elements, which have never been seen before in the parade. The design is set to capture the glaciers, wildlife and majesty of Denali National Park. The float also showcases the cruise line’s Global Fresh Fish Program.

Joining the lineup of signature floats, the creation will journey down the parade’s 2.5-mile route before its arrival at the Macy’s Herald Square flagship.

“We are thrilled to welcome Holland America Line to this year’s Parade lineup as they bring the majesty and untamed wilderness of Alaska to New York City this November,” said Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“Over the past few months, we’ve collaborated closely to bring Alaska’s scenery to life through lifelike sculptures and a never-before-seen kinetic effect that is sure to inspire and delight both live spectators and viewers nationwide on Thanksgiving morning,” added Dabby.

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is an incredible opportunity to share the splendors of Alaska with the rest of the country,” said Commissioner Julie Sande from the Alaska Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development.

The company added that in its 79th season, which is the summer of 2026, six ships will explore the region from April through September on itineraries ranging from seven to 28 days, including the monthlong “Alaska Arctic Circle Solstice.”

Guests will have the option to sail roundtrip from Seattle, Washington; roundtrip from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, or between Vancouver and Whittier (Anchorage), Alaska.