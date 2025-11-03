Disney Destiny Arrives in Florida

Disney Cruise Line announced that the Disney Destiny, the newest ship in the fleet, arrived in Port Canaveral, marking a milestone before the vessel heads to Fort Lauderdale for its christening on November 10.

The company said that Disney Destiny is its first “Heroes and Villains”-themed ship, which will immerse guests in stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Disney Parks through new experiences.

The ship will embark on its maiden voyage on November 20, followed by an inaugural season of four- and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean from Port Everglades.

To further celebrate the launch of Disney Destiny, the company said it is working with local organizations in Florida and the Bahamas to inspire students through the arts through the “Discover Your Destiny” initiative.

This program offers students a behind-the-scenes look at entertainment careers. Students will be given the opportunity to explore talents, learn about opportunities in the industry, and be encouraged to dream about their futures.