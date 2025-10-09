Zaandam Sets Sail on Holland America’s Tales of the South Pacific Cruise

The Zaandam recently departed from California to kick off Holland America Line’s Tales of the South Pacific itinerary.

Sailing roundtrip from San Diego, the 51-night cruise is part of the company’s Legendary Voyages program and features visits to a wide range of destinations in the South Pacific and Hawaii.

Destinations set to be visited include French Polynesia, Fiji, American Samoa, Tonga, Tahiti and the Cook Islands.

According to Holland America, the voyage is highlighted by a long visit to Bora Bora, as well as overnight calls to Honolulu and Papeete.

Other ports of call that will welcome the Zaandam include Pago Pago, Raiatea, Huahine, Lautoka, Moorea and Vava’u.

The company also highlighted a visit to Fiji’s capital city, Suva, which is described as a destination that offers a “vibrant cultural life.”

Guests will be able to experience excursions like a longboat tour through Fiji’s tropical rainforest, visit the Nausori farmers market, or head to the Fiji Museum and Thurston Gardens, Holland America added.

After visiting 23 destinations around the South Pacific, the Zaandam is scheduled to return to San Diego in late November.

Upon completing the itinerary, the 1,440-guest ship kicks off a series of cruises to Hawaii and the Mexican Riviera as part of its 2025-26 winter schedule.

Holland America described its Legendary Voyages as “lengthier cruises” ranging from 25 to 59 days that combine “the ceremony of Holland America Line’s Grand Voyages while focusing on a singular region.”

“They visit some of the most interesting ports while offering guests extended exploration opportunities,” the company stated.

The cruises also include richer onboard programming that is highlighted by theme parties, sailaway celebrations and classic cruise events.

According to Holland America, the sailings feature activities specially curated to share insights into the history and culture of the destinations visited.

Built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the Zaandam recently completed 25 years of service for the company.