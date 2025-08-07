Zaandam: 25 Years of Cruising for Holland America Line

The Zaandam recently completed 25 years of service for Holland America Line after being delivered to the company on April 6, 2000.

As a sister to the 1999-built Volendam, the 61,396-ton vessel was built at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Marghera, Italy.

Following her delivery, she crossed the Atlantic for a christening ceremony in Port Everglades.

Holland America chose TV starts Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen to serve as Zaandam godmothers during the event, which took place on May 4, 2000.

Marking a first for the company, the ship embarked on a year-round cruise program in the Caribbean, alternating between seven-night voyages to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Initial itineraries included visits to the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Mexico and Jamaica.

After offering Holland America’s “Amazon Explorer” legendary voyage earlier this year, the Zaandam is currently offering week-long cruises in Alaska.

Sailing roundtrip from Vancouver, the vessel’s regular itinerary features visits to Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway, as well as scenic cruising on the Inside Passage, Glacier Bay and Tracy Arm Fjord.

The 1,440-passenger ship is set to embark on another legendary voyage later this year, offering the company’s “Tales of the South Pacific” cruise.

Departing from San Diego in late September, the 51-night itinerary includes visits to a wide range of destinations in Hawaii, French Polynesia, Tonga, American Samoa, Fiji and more.

The Zaandam then offers cruises to the West Coast and Hawaii before kicking off another legendary voyage in early January: the 93-night “Grand Australia and New Zealand” cruise.

Sailing roundtrip from San Diego, the itinerary is one of the longest being offered by Holland America in 2026 and includes a circumnavigation of Australia, as well as visits to Hawaii, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands.

Extensively refurbished over the years, the Zaandam underwent scheduled maintenance earlier this year during a drydock in Freeport, Bahamas.