Typhoon Delays Royal Caribbean Ship Arrival by Two Days

The Ovation of the Seas will arrive in Tokyo two days later due to a typhoon that is currently affecting Japan and the Far East.

Currently offering a trans-Pacific cruise that departed from Los Angeles in late September, the ship was initially set to dock at the Japanese port on Oct. 9, 2025.

“Along with our Chief Meteorologist, Creig Setzer, we have been tracking the progress of Typhoon Halong, which will pass very close to southern Japan,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement sent to guests onboard.

“As a result, the Port of Tokyo will be closed, and we’ll have to delay our return to our homeport,” the company continued.

The Ovation of the Seas is now set to spend two days at sea before docking in Tokyo on Saturday, Oct. 11, Royal Caribbean added.

“We’re terribly sorry for the last-minute change caused by the weather – your safety, along with that of our crew, is our top priority,” the company continued.

“Please know, being onboard is one of the safest places because our ship can quickly move out of the way of any inclement weather.”

Royal Caribbean also said it is providing guests with a voucher for 60 minutes of complimentary internet, which can be used to communicate with friends and family, as well as to make new plans for home returns.

The company also said that it will automatically reschedule flights for guests who booked with its Air2Sea Team.

Passengers who purchased air independently will be eligible for reimbursements, with Royal Caribbean saying it will cover air change fees up to $200 for domestic travel and $400 for international travel, per person.

As a token of appreciation, the company is also offering guests the option of extending beverage and internet packages at discounted rates.

Originally scheduled to depart on Oct. 9, 2025, Ovation’s upcoming sailing is also being delayed. The ship was originally set to offer an 11-night repositioning cruise to Singapore.