Travel Friends Feature in TV Series by Ambassador Cruise Line

Ambassador Cruise Line announced in a press release that two travel industry friends, Kerri-Anne and Julie, will feature in The Cruise: Fun Loving Brits at Sea, which is a TV series produced by Title Role Productions in partnership with Ambassador Cruise Line for ‘5’.

Kerri-Anne and Julie, who hail from Worthing, West Sussex, will appear in episodes six to 10 from Monday, October 6, to Friday, October 10, on 5 from 04:00 p.m. to 05:00 p.m. and on 5+1 from 05:00 p.m. to 06:00 p.m.

“The sailing surpassed all our expectations: the food, the service, the entertainment, it was all amazing,” said Julie. “While almost impossible to choose one, my highlight was cycling around Vigo by e-bike, while Kerri loved the chance to enjoy some amazing food in Cadiz.”

“But the best part was enjoying quality time together; we laughed non-stop and we’re already planning our next Ambassador cruise,” added Julie.

Ambassador’s Chief Marketing Officer, Gordon Nardini, said that Kerri-Anne and Julie’s sense of fun, friendship and adventure shine through across the week, showing exactly why they are “the perfect ‘Fun Loving Brits at Sea.'”

“The series captures everything that makes a cruise holiday magical while reflecting the sense of community Kerri-Anne and Julie discovered on board, and which lies at the heart of the Ambassador brand: reconnecting with family and friends, exploring new destinations, meeting new people, life on a ship and, of course, making memories that last a lifetime,” added Nardini.

The whole 20-part series, which started on September 29 and runs until October 24, showcases Ambassador’s no-fly offering. All episodes will also be available to stream on 5.

The company said in a press release that the series is narrated by Helen Lederer, the British comedian, writer and actress.

The week featuring Kerri-Anne and Julie follows the friends as they enjoy a sailing trip aboard the Ambition, which includes ports of call in Cadiz, Gibraltar, Vigo and Brest.