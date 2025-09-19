Ambassador Relaunches The Cruise: Fun Loving Brits at Sea

Ambassador Cruise Line announced that The Cruise: Fun Loving Brits at Sea, produced in collaboration with Title Role Productions, will return with a new season from September 29.

The series showcases Ambassador’s no-fly sailings across national broadcast and digital platforms, and the 20-part series will be available to watch on 5 from 04:00 p.m. to 05:00 p.m. every weekday through to Friday, October 24.

Ambassador said in a press release that the series offers audiences the chance to follow travelers as they explore destinations in the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Italy, France and Greece.

Narrated by Helen Lederer, the British comedian, writer and actress, the series includes the following individuals:

Married couple Glenys and Ian from Blackburn

Lifelong friends Kerri-Ann and Julie from Worthing

Father and son duo Graham and Lewis from Hull

Couple Bernie and Clive from Preston

Mother, daughter and best friends Sarah and Shin

Married civil servants James and Damien from Essex

Jacque and Tamara, a mother and daughter from Croydon, and

Friends Anne and Yvonne from Inverclyde.

Ambassador’s Chief Marketing Officer, Gordon Nardini, said: “‘The Cruise: Fun Loving Brits at Sea’ highlights what you can expect to see and experience on an Ambassador sailing.”

“The series manages to capture everything that makes a cruise holiday magical while reflecting the sense of community that lies at the heart of our brand: reconnecting with family and friends, exploring new destinations, meeting new people, life on a ship and, of course, making memories that last a lifetime,” added Nardini.

“The series is a rare opportunity to put our affordable quality proposition in front of a receptive national TV and digital audience that aligns perfectly with Ambassador’s core market of over-50s adults seeking affordable quality cruise experiences.”

Image: Kerri-Anne and Julie