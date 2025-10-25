Scenic Eclipse Opens Cruise Season in Uruguay

The Scenic Eclipse opened the 2025-26 cruise season in Uruguay with a visit to the Port of Montevideo earlier this week.

Offering a repositioning cruise to Antarctica, the Scenic vessel was the first to arrive in the country for the season.

According to Uruguay’s port authority (ANP), the ship was welcomed by national officials, including the Vice President of ANP, Constante Mendiondo, the General Director of Uruguay’s Tourism Ministry Secretariat, Florecía Ualde, and the Director of Tourism of Montevideo, Karina Fortete.

A gift exchange was also held, with products representing Uruguay’s wine production delivered to ship officers.

Mendiondo emphasized the importance of the preparation work that takes place before the cruise season.

The vice president also highlighted the economic impact of the cruise industry.

Before hosting the Scenic Eclipse, Montevideo welcomed a series of expedition ships for technical calls ahead of their seasons in Antarctica; these ships were transiting to Argentina without guests.

The lineup included ships from brands such as G Adventures, Swan Hellenic, Albatros Expeditions and Polar Latitudes, which arrived at the port for provisioning and crew exchange.

During the 2025-26 season, Uruguay is expecting regular callsfrom MSC Cruises and Costa Cruises.

Both brands will offer cruises departing from the Port of Montevideo and visiting destinations in Brazil and Argentina.

The country is also welcoming ships from other brands, including Princess Cruises, Viking, Celebrity Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Holland America Line.

After departing from Europe in late September, the Scenic Eclipse became the first ship to arrive in South America with guests onboard.

The 228-guest vessel also opened the national season in Brazil, visiting nine destinations in the country before docking in Montevideo.

Sailing from Ushuaia, the Eclipse is scheduled to offer a series of expeditions to Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falkland Islands starting in mid-November.