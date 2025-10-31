Royal Caribbean to Add More Hong Kong Sailings in 2026-27

Royal Caribbean International will offer more sailings from Hong Kong during the 2026-27 season, the South China Morning Post reported.

According to the news source, the Spectrum of the Seas is expected to offer four additional sailings from the port.

Set to arrive in Hong Kong in late November, the 2019-built ship will offer 12 cruises out of the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in 2025-26.

Kevin Fung, Royal Caribbean’s managing director in Hong Kong, said that the vessel is set to return to the port for 16 cruises in 2026-27.

“Demand is building up in the Greater China region; we will have more port calls in the region, such as Japan, Taiwan and Vietnam,” he told the South China Morning Post.

“Before Covid, we had two ships based in Hong Kong. As demand continues to grow, we aim to have two or even three ships stationed here.”

He noted that the company will offer itineraries to destinations that are not easily accessible by plane and are relatively less travelled by Hong Kong people, mentioning fall sailings to Japan.

“So these places can bring another type of experience to Hong Kong travellers,” Fung was quoted as saying.

Fung also said that the Spectrum of the Seas is expected to bring more international guests to Hong Kong this season.

The number of international passengers embarking on the vessel is projected to increase to 30 percent of total guests in the 2025-26 season, up from 25 percent in 2024-25.

In addition to welcoming homeport operations from the Spectrum of the Seas, Hong Kong is also welcoming Royal Caribbean ships for transit calls.

The Ovation of the Seas recently visited the port as part of a repositioning voyage to Singapore, while the Navigator of the Seas is scheduled to make similar visits in 2026 and 2027.