Ovation of the Seas Returns to Singapore, Offers Family Sailings

Royal Caribbean has announced that the Ovation of the Seas has returned to Singapore for a season of sailings to Southeast Asian destinations from now through March 2026.

“Families remain at the center of everything we do, and our ships are designed to bring everyone together through unforgettable shared moments, whether it’s exploring local cultures, enjoying world-class entertainment or trying new adventures at sea,” said Chad Grospe, vice president and managing director, Asia-Pacific, at Royal Caribbean.

Royal Caribbean said in a press release that the company continues to introduce new experiences specially designed for the Asian market, bringing the best of the brand to the region.

“We are delighted to welcome Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas back to Singapore for her seasonal homeport deployment,” said Jacqueline Ng, director of cruise at Singapore Tourism Board.

“Aligned with our Tourism 2040 vision, this exciting return strengthens Singapore’s appeal as a vibrant holiday getaway, offers families unique options to explore the region from Singapore, and underscores the cruise industry’s confidence in Singapore as their regional hub,” added Ng.

Highlights on the ship include RipCord by iFLY, the first skydiving simulator at sea, and panoramic views from the North Star all-glass observation capsule.

The ship also offers SeaPlex, the largest indoor activity space at sea, and entertainment from live music to shows at the Two70.

The Ovation features 17 dining options, including Jamie’s Italian, Izumi, Wonderland, Chops Grille, Solarium Bistro and Windjammer Café.

This season, Ovation will offer a variety of sailings from Singapore, ranging from three- to five-night getaways to eight-night journeys, with visits to destinations like Penang, Malaysia, Phuket, Thailand and Bali, Indonesia.

On short getaways, guests will explore Penang and George Town, and Phuket. The five-night “Penang and Phuket Overnight” sailing combines the highlights of both destinations.

According to the press release, the longer eight-night Bali Adventure offers two full days in Celukan Bawang and Benoa in Bali. The journey also includes a visit to Lombok, Indonesia.

The Ovation will also celebrate the festive season with a four-night Christmas getaway, departing December 24, 2025, to Penang and Phuket.

In the New Year, it will sail an eight-night journey departing December 28, 2025, to Bali.