Royal Caribbean and Hard Rock Host ‘Weekend Spins’ Event at CocoCay

Royal Caribbean International and Hard Rock International joined forces this weekend to put together a special event at Perfect Day at CocoCay.

According to the company, Royal n’ Hard Rock: Weekend Spins featured “world-class DJs and show-stopping entertainment” for a party at its private island destinations in the Bahamas.

The event was attended by guests of the Wonder of the Seas and the Utopia of the Seas, which called in CocoCay on Saturday October 18.

Royal Caribbean said that the DJ-fueled bash also included themed activities and giveaways onboard both vessels, in addition to a pool party at the adults-only Hideaway Beach.

The event was headlined by DJ Irie on the Wonder of the Seas and DJ Ruckus on the Utopia of the Seas.

Both vessels were offering short cruises to the Bahamas departing from Florida, with the Wonder sailing from its new homeport in Miami and the Utopia departing from Port Canaveral.

The ships departed from Florida on Friday, Oct. 17, before returning to their homeports on Monday, Oct. 20. The vessels met at CocoCay and then a day later at Nassau.

The event is part of Royal Caribbean Group’s partnership with Hard Rock International, which is said to be uniting over 11 million fans by combining benefits across Casino Royale and Unity by Hard Rock.

As part of the cooperation, members of Royal Caribbean’s Club Royale and Celebrity’s Blue Chip gambling clubs also get discounts and other benefits at Hard Rock Seminole properties.

Originally announced in 2024, the partnership also allows Unity by Hard Rock loyalty members to receive discounts on Royal Caribbean and Celebrity departures and qualify for invite-only cruise giveaways.

At the time, the companies also said that global team members of the brands involved, including over 20,000 Florida residents, will enjoy special discounts at participating Hard Rock and Seminole Casinos, hotels and cafes worldwide.

Benefits include discounts on food, nonalcoholic beverages, select retail and select Royal Caribbean and Celebrity cruises.