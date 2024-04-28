Hard Rock and Royal Caribbean Group Ink Member Benefits Deal

Hard Rock International, Seminole Gaming and Royal Caribbean Group brands, Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises, announced a global partnership that will benefit both guests and team members, according to a press release.

Guests can take advantage of accommodations, meals and discounts at Hard Rock and Seminole casinos, hotels and cafes as well as onboard Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises ships.

The combined members of the brands’ casino rewards programs will enjoy benefits through Unity by Hard Rock, Royal Caribbean’s Club Royale and Celebrity Cruises’ Blue Chip Club whenever they play, stay, dine or shop at participating Hard Rock locations, or sail on Royal Caribbean and Celebrity ships.

“Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming are the perfect partners for Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises. This partnership expands the ways our guests can enjoy their vacations and experience entertainment, dining and gaming from ship to shore,” said Jesse Hopfinger, senior vice president, onboard revenue, Royal Caribbean International. “We are also excited to welcome Hard Rock fans to make memories with us on amazing vacations that serve up everything they could want and more while visiting beautiful destinations around the world, including our award-winning private island – Perfect Day at CocoCay – in The Bahamas.”

Jeff Hook, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Seminole Hard Rock Support Services, said: “Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming are thrilled to help our valued guests and team members bring their love of entertainment, traveling, dining and gaming to the high seas through this incredible ‘no limits’ partnership with our South Florida neighbors at Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises.

“Whether extending their cruise vacation at one of our port-adjacent properties, visiting one of the participating Hard Rock Hotel and Cafe locations worldwide or enjoying the cruise lines’ ships sailing around the world, travelers will have new ways to enjoy the best of what Hard Rock, Seminole Casinos and Royal Caribbean and Celebrity have to offer.”

The brands will kick off the partnership with a party on Friday, April 26, with Zedd headlining the celebration at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood Guitar Hotel Pool. The celebration will continue on Saturday, April 27, at Royal Caribbean’s Terminal A at PortMiami with music and a cruise giveaway on the Icon of the Seas.

Surprise events and more by Hard Rock will also come to life onboard the Icon’s seven-night Caribbean sailing departing on the same day to Perfect Day at CocoCay; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico, and Roatan, Honduras. Available onboard will be Hard Rock Cafe’s Messi Burger named after soccer star Lionel Messi, at no additional charge.