Queen Elizabeth Arrives in Miami for Caribbean Program

The Queen Elizabeth arrived at PortMiami on Thursday to kick off its first winter season sailing in the Caribbean.

According to a press release, the deployment also marks the first time that Cunard has used Miami as a homeport in its 185-year history.

Sailing from South Florida, the recently refurbished vessel will offer a series of nine- to 21-night itineraries to destinations across the Southern, Western and Eastern Caribbean.

“At Cunard, we believe true luxury is as much about warmth and joy as it is about sophistication,” said Liz Fettes, senior vice president of commercial for North America at Cunard.

“With the Queen Elizabeth’s arrival, we are redefining luxury cruising in the Caribbean with our gracious service, sumptuous Art Deco design and new, heart-stirring entertainment, all paired with the Caribbean’s charm, lively rhythms and genuine hospitality,” she added.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth to PortMiami,” added Hydi Webb, PortMiami director and CEO.

“I also want to commend Cunard’s investment in our community. With the addition of Cunard to Miami’s roster of cruise line offerings, passengers will be able to sail aboard ships with a legacy of elegance and comfort. We are grateful for this new partnership,” she continued.

To toast the Miami arrival, Patricia Altschul, author, philanthropist and the Grand Dame of Bravo’s Southern Charm, joined the celebration as a guest onboard the inaugural Caribbean voyage.

“To me, the Queen Elizabeth is a kindred spirit, and I am thrilled to help welcome her to this stunning city,” she said. “Cunard is a cruise brand for anyone who appreciates traveling with timeless glamour.”

As part of its first season in the region, the Queen Elizabeth will offer nine- to 21-night cruises to the Caribbean through April 2026.

According to Cunard, the itineraries explore the Eastern Caribbean, visiting ports including San Juan, Puerto Rico; St. John’s, Antigua; Castries, St. Lucia; Bridgetown, Barbados; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Road Town, Tortola, or the Western Caribbean, while sailing to Amber Cove, Dominican Republic; Montego Bay, Jamaica; Belize City, Belize; and Cozumel, Mexico.

As previously reported, the Queen Elizabeth will offer a series of new culinary and entertainment experiences during its Caribbean season.

Highlights include a new dining concept to celebrate the region’s coastal cuisine, in addition to a happy hour hosted with Whispering Angel wines.

The entertainment lineup spotlights the first-ever at-sea production of the multi-Olivier and Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away, in addition to presentations from Broadway and West End performers.

The Queen Elizabeth also underwent a major refurbishment ahead of its Miami debut, introducing enhanced public areas and updated venues.

Following its winter season in the Caribbean, the Queen Elizabeth is scheduled to return to Seattle in May to kick off a summer season in Alaska.