Progreso Benefits from Western Caribbean Itinerary Realignment

Mexico’s Port of Progreso in Yucatán is expecting record cruise ship arrivals over the next two years, according to a report in local media.

The country’s Minister of Tourism Development, Darío Flota Ocampo, said that cruise lines are addingcalls at the port through 2027.

Ocampo noted that the increase in traffic is being driven by the growth of the cruise market itself, in addition to the expansion of Progreso’s deep-sea port.

Speaking with The Yucatán Times, he noted that the work, along with a dredging project, will allow the facility to welcome larger ships.

He also pointed to a “reconfiguration” of the itineraries in the Western Caribbean due to Royal Caribbean’s acquisition of the Costa Maya Cruise Port.

“Due to competition, other cruise lines are avoiding a port that now belongs to a direct competitor. In this realignment, Progreso has become a key player,” he was quoted as saying.

As part of its investments in a portfolio of private destinations and beach clubs across the Caribbean and the Bahamas, Royal Caribbean is planning to turn the port into Perfect Day Mexico.

Progreso also benefits from its geographic location, being near the rapidly expanding homeport of Galveston, Ocampo noted.

“Yucatán is in the sights of the world’s leading shipping lines, thanks to the progress made in the expansion of the deep-sea port of Progreso, a project that will allow for larger ships with greater passenger capacity,” he added.

The projects are expected to be completed in the second half of 2026, allowing the larger vessels to arrive starting in early 2027.

Progreso is experiencing significant growth in cruise traffic already in 2025, the local newspaper added.

Over 450,000 guests are expected to arrive by the end of the year, which represents an 80 percent increase compared to 2024.