Princess Returns to Puerto Rico for Homeporting Operations

Princess Cruises returned to Puerto Rico earlier this month, kicking off its first homeporting operation from San Juan in over a decade.

The Grand Princess arrived at its new homeport on Oct. 15, 2025 following a repositioning cruise that left from Port Everglades.

The 1998-built ship is now set to offer 26 cruises departing from the San Juan Cruise Port (SJCP) to the Caribbean.

According to El Nuevo Día, the operation is expected to have an economic impact of over $20 million for Puerto Rico.

“The return of Princess Cruises with homeport operations in San Juan represents a strategic step in positioning Puerto Rico as a leader in the Caribbean for the cruise industry,” Clarivette Díaz, general manager of SJCP, was quoted as saying.

“This type of operation not only increases the number of passengers visiting our island but also extends their stay, diversifies consumption, and generates a deeper and more sustainable economic impact,” she added.

The vessel’s schedule includes two alternating week-long itineraries departing from San Juan on Sundays.

Ports of call set to be visited by the Grand Princess include Antigua, St. Kitts, St. Lucia, St. Thomas, Barbados, Grenada, Dominica and St. Maarten.

The season runs through late March when the ship is scheduled to reposition to Alaska for summer cruises.

Princess returns to San Juan for the 2026-27 season, with the Crown Princess taking over the itineraries from the island.

For its repositioning cruise to Puerto Rico, the Grand Princess offered an 11-night cruise that featured visits to destinations in the Eastern and Southern Caribbean.

The itinerary was highlighted by visits to Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao, in addition to Grand Turk, Puerto Plata and St. Thomas.

Originally set to operate in Australia during the season, the Grand Princess was redeployed to San Juan in May 2024.

At the time, Princess said that its return to Puerto Rico was aimed at further expanding the variety of departure points across North America.