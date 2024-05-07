Princess Cruises Expands Caribbean Program with Return to San Juan

Princess Cruises announced its return to San Juan, Puerto Rico for a season of Southern Caribbean sailings onboard the Grand Princess, sailing from October 2025 through March 2026, according to a statement from the cruise line.

These seven-day cruises go on sale May 16.

“Our return to San Juan after more than a decade not only reconnects our guests with a port rich in history and charm but further expands the variety of departure points across North America that our guests can sail from,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises. “Puerto Rico remains one of the fastest-growing destinations in the Caribbean and continues to attract new airlift from source markets across the U.S. as well as markets in Europe and South America, which makes it a great fit for Princess. Plus, there are many outstanding options to choose from for a great pre-or post-cruise stay.”

Instead of sailing Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific cruises as originally planned, the Grand Princess will now sail two alternating, week-long Caribbean itineraries between October 12, 2025 and March 29, 2026.

“We are excited to welcome Princess Cruises back home to the Port of San Juan. This announcement underscores our commitment to cement San Juan as the leading homeport in the region, where guests can sail throughout the wonderful ports of the Eastern and Southern Caribbean. Furthermore, the sailings will help drive economic development for both Puerto Rico and our regional partners,” added Carlos Mercado Santiago, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company.