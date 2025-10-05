Poseidon Expeditions Joins CCRA as a Preferred Vendor

Poseidon Expeditions was accepted as a preferred vendor of the CCRA Travel Commerce Network, the company announced.

The expedition line is now a supplier partner for TRUE Advisors, offering a series of itineraries in the Arctic, Antarctica, Greenland, Iceland and the British Isles.

According to CCRA, the new partnership gives TRUE Advisors direct access to a supplier specializing in “bucket-list” polar travel.

Operating the 114-guest Sea Spirit, the company is said to deliver an intimate expedition experience guided by expert naturalists, historians, and scientists.

In its October newsletter, CCRA also noted that Poseidon’s itineraries go “far beyond traditional cruising, opening doors to one of the most unique and rewarding niches in travel.”

CCRA also noted that the product offers high client satisfaction and a 14 percent commission for bookings.

In addition to CCRA, Poseidon also stated it has been accepted as a preferred vendor by Berkshire Hathaway.

“Having such a prestigious company partner with us is quite an accomplishment. It’s only been a year that I’ve been at Poseidon, but we have come a long way in a little time,” said Kathie DeVincenzo, head of sales for North America at Poseidon Expeditions.

In related news, the company was recently welcomed to the catalog of VacationPort, which was formerly Passport Online Inc.

At the time, the travel content distribution provider said that the partnership marks a strategic step in Poseidon’s expansion into the North American market.

Poseidon is now getting ready to kick off its 2025-26 season in Antarctica, which will see the Sea Spirit offering a series of expeditions from Ushuaia.

In addition to the Antarctic Peninsula, the exploration cruises feature visits to destinations in South Georgia and the Falkland Islands. The season runs from Oct. 23, 2025, to March 21, 2026.

The 4,200-ton ship is set to return to the Northern Hemisphere in May, kicking off its summer season in the British Isles.