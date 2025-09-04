Poseidon Enters Partnership with VacationPort

VacationPort (formerly Passport Online Inc.) announced in a press release that it has welcomed Poseidon Expeditions to its catalog.

The travel content distribution provider said that the partnership marks a strategic step in Poseidon’s expansion into the North American market and that travel advisors using VacationPort can showcase Poseidon’s voyages to the Arctic and Antarctic.

“At VacationPort, we are committed to delivering the most extensive and high-quality content distribution system in the travel industry,” said Sarah Bauman, vice president of product management for VacationPort.

“Partnering with Poseidon Expeditions brings a truly unique and world-class product to our advisors and introduces extraordinary polar journeys to a broader North American audience,” added Bauman.

“Expedition cruising is a complex, premium product,” said Kathie DeVincenzo, head of sales for North America at Poseidon Expeditions.

“To sell it successfully, advisors need to go far beyond listing destinations. It’s about understanding the demands and rewards of remote-region travel, and VacationPort’s network gives us the right reach and visibility to find the travelers who seek that kind of adventure,” added DeVincenzo.

VacationPort said that in a year, it has seen a threefold increase in Impressions and Detailed Offer Views, with engagement tripling between March 2024 and March 2025.

Poseidon Expeditions, the company added, is known for its voyages to the Arctic and Antarctic onboard the Sea Spirit and is a member of IAATO and AECO.