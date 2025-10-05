PortMiami Welcomes Margaritaville at Sea for Homeporting Operations

PortMiami is celebrating the arrival of Margaritaville at Sea for homeporting operations starting in early 2027.

As previously reported by Cruise Industry News, the Margaritaville at Sea Beachcomber will offer a series of four- to eight-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas from Florida.

In a press release, PortMiami said that it will serve as an ideal launch point for the company’s new itineraries, which include visits to destinations like Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten.

“Miami-Dade has always been a gateway to the world, welcoming visitors from every corner and sending travelers off to new horizons,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“With the Margaritaville at Sea Beachcomber now homeporting at PortMiami, we’re proud to continue that tradition by connecting our community and our guests to even more unforgettable destinations across the Caribbean.”

Miami currently hosts over seven million cruise passengers annually and offers easy access from all major U.S. and international airports, the port added.

“Welcoming Margaritaville at Sea to PortMiami marks an exciting milestone,” said Hydi Webb, PortMiami’s director and CEO.

“The Beachcomber is a fantastic addition to our port, bringing longer itineraries and the brand’s signature spirit of fun and escapism to the Cruise Capital of the World. We thank the entire Margaritaville team for their partnership and trust in Miami-Dade County,” she added.

The Margaritaville at Sea Beachcomber is expected to use PortMiami’s Terminal C, which serves several cruise lines.

As the third and largest ship in Margaritaville at Sea’s fleet, the 2,700-guest vessel will undergo a major refurbishment before arriving in North America.

“In just a few short years, we’ve gone from one ship and one itinerary to three homeports, three distinct ships, and over 25 amazing Ports of Indecision throughout the Caribbean,” said Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea Cruise Line.

“The arrival of Beachcomber in PortMiami is the next big chapter in our growth, giving our guests greater accessibility, more horizons to explore and more time to unwind.”