Port of Maceio Set for Cruise Terminal Auction

The Brazilian government is looking for a new private operator for the Maceió Cruise Terminal as part of a 25-year concession contract.

A bidding process was held in São Paulo on Oct. 22, with the winning bidder expected to be announced soon.

As part of the contract, the awarded company will be required to invest up to $3.75 million in enhancements to the cruise terminal.

Planned improvements include the construction of a new parking lot for 112 cars, in addition to access and drainage improvements.

The plan is also being seen as a potential driver for additional calls for Maceió, which currently hosts approximately 100,000 passengers per cruise season.

MPor also said that bidding out the terminal operation is part of a larger plan aimed at creating a strategic hub for cruise operations in the country’s Northeast.

In addition to Maceió, the Port of Recife will also see its cruise terminal passed on to a private operator this year.

Both port plans are expected to have a significant economic impact in the region, which already has two privately-run cruise terminals in Salvador and Fortaleza.

“This initiative will boost the generation of direct and indirect jobs, revitalize the hospitality and commerce sectors, and consolidate Maceió as a reference in port infrastructure,” said the Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filho.

According to Cruise Industry News research, Maceió is expected to welcome 35 cruise calls during the 2025-26 season.

The port’s lineup is highlighted by regular visits of the MSC Seaview, which will be the largest ship sailing in South America this year.