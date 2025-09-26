Port of Recife Set for Dredging, Cruise Terminal Auction

The Brazilian government recently announced that it is launching a tender process for the Recife Cruise Terminal.

According to a press release, the auction will allow the facility to be run by a private company, which will be required to make major investments in its infrastructure.

The winner of the deal will be expected to modernize the cruise terminal, allowing for a 60 percent increase in guest capacity.

With the renovation of over 15,000 square meters of area, the facility will be able to welcome roughly 50,000 guests per year.

According to Ports and Airports Minister Silvio Costa Filho, the Port of Recife is also set for a $20 million (R$ 100 million) dredging project aimed at guaranteeing a draft of up to 12 meters.

The investment will allow larger ships to dock in Recife, he added, significantly boosting the port’s operational capacity for both cruise and cargo vessels.

“These numbers show the strength of the sector for Brazil’s development,” Costa Filho stated.

“The dredging of the Port of Recife and the leasing of the Passenger Terminal are investments that reduce logistics costs, attract new cargo and strengthen tourism,” he added.

Port of Recife President Tito Lívio de Morais said that the projects represent a pivotal development for the port.

“With the increased draft, we will have more safety and efficiency, expanding our capacity to receive larger ships and strengthening our competitiveness,” he added.

According to Cruise Industry News research, Recife is set to welcome nearly 20 cruise visits during the 2025-26 season.

While the vessels serving the Brazilian national market are not scheduled to visit the port, a series of premium, expedition, and luxury ships are expected.

The season will be highlighted by visits from Oceania’s Vista, P&O’s Aurora and Hapag Lloyd’s Europa 2, as well as the Seven Seas Splendor, the Viking Jupiter, the Scenic Eclipse and the Silver Whisper.

Other ships visiting Recife include the AIDAmar, the Artania and the Costa Favolosa, which will be the largest vessel sailing to the port this year.