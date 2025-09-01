Brazilian Government Looking for Operator for Recife Cruise Terminal

The Brazilian Government announced the start of a concession process that will see the Port of Recife’s cruise terminal being transferred to a private operator to run it.

According to a press release, the country’s Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) authorized the project earlier this month.

The cruise terminal, which opened ahead of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, will be leased as part of a 25-year agreement.

A bidding process is expected to be launched in the second half of 2025, Brazil’s Ministry of Ports and Airports stated.

According to the office, the winner will be required to invest nearly $2 million (R$10 million) in modernizing the facility.

The project aims to increase the guest capacity of the cruise terminal by more than 60 percent, renovating an area of roughly 15,000 square meters.

Updates to security systems and boarding systems are part of the project, which is expected to bring Recife Cruise Terminal’s annual passenger capacity to 50,000.

“The passenger terminal at the Port of Recife is one of the main entry points for international tourism in our state,” said Minister Silvio Costa Filho.

Costa Filho noted that following the investment cruise visits to Recife are expected to return to the peak levels reached during the 2013-14 season, when 50,000 guests were hosted at the cruise terminal.

The future operator will also be responsible for additional investments for the maintenance of the terminal throughout its 25-year lease timeframe.

Located in Brazil’s Northeast region, Recife is expected to welcome over 15 cruise calls during the 2025-26 season.

Ships visiting the port include the Viking Jupiter, the Costa Favolosa and the AIDAmar, as well as P&O’s Aurora, Regent’s Seven Seas Splendor, Plantours’ Hamburg and Hapag-Lloyd’s Europa 2.