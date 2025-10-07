Port of Los Angeles Welcomes Royal Caribbean’s Quantum

The Port of Los Angeles welcomed Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum of the Seas earlier this month.

Replacing the Ovation of the Seas, which spent the summer sailing from California, the original Quantum-class vessel is now set to offer winter cruises from the World Cruise Center.

In an update shared on its social media profiles, the port celebrated the arrival of the ship, noting that it is currently one of the largest ships sailing on the West Coast.

As part of its winter season in the region, the 2014-built vessel is scheduled to offer a series of three- to six-night cruises departing from LA.

The itineraries sail to destinations in Baja California and the Mexican Riviera, such as Ensenada and Catalina Island.

Highlights of the season include weekend sailings that feature overnight visits to Cabo San Lucas and two days at sea.

After kicking off its winter season in the region this month, the Quantum is set to continue to sail from Los Angeles throughout the summer of 2026.

The ship then repositions to Australia next September, concluding a nearly year-round program on the West Coast.

During the 2026-27 winter, the 158,000-ton ship will offer cruises in the South Pacific departing from Brisbane.

In addition to the Quantum of the Seas, Royal Caribbean operates the Navigator of the Seas out of Los Angeles on a year-round basis.

The Voyager-class ship continues to sail from the port through late 2026, when it is set to be replaced by the Voyager of the Seas.

The smaller, 142,000-ton ships offer itineraries that sail to additional ports of call, such as Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta.

During the 2025 summer, the Ovation of the Seas sailed from Los Angeles along with the Navigator of the Seas.

After completing its deployment on the West Coast, the ship embarked on a repositioning voyage to Asia in late September.