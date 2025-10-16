Port Milwaukee Wraps Up Successful 2025 Season, Prepares for Growth

Port Milwaukee closed a successful cruising season earlier this year, according to a recent press release.

Nearly 11,100 guests were welcomed to the City of Milwaukee during the season, which started in late April with a visit from the Viking Octantis.

Hapag-Lloyd’s Hanseatic Inspiration was the last ship to arrive, closing the 2025 Great Lakes cruising season on Oct. 9, 2025.

Port Milwaukee said it hosted 22 calls from six ships this year, which either started or ended their cruises in the city.

The 2025 cruise season had a reported $2.5 million economic impact, a figure that is expected to grow to approximately $3.5 million next year.

According to the port, the upcoming cruise season is projected to bring robust operations with a new cruise dock opening and a new company debuting itineraries out of Milwaukee.

“It has been another tremendous cruising season for the City of Milwaukee, and I am proud of the Port’s role in strengthening our city as a premier destination while expanding Wisconsin’s reputation as a place worth visiting,” Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said.

“The economic impact of this growth reaches well beyond our city limits, and I look forward to building on this momentum into the 2026 season,” he added.

Port Milwaukee’s third designated cruise dock, the South Shore Cruise Dock, is slated to be operational during the 2026 cruising season. The new dock will be able to host the largest cruise ships sailing in the Great Lakes.

With approximately 19,000 passengers expected to visit Milwaukee in 2026, 62 cruise ship visits have already been scheduled.

“There is an incredible sense of excitement as Port Milwaukee looks ahead to the 2026 cruise season,” Port Director Jackie Q. Carter said.

“Each year, the Port continues to build on its success by expanding its reach and enhancing the visitor experience. That steady growth is why we’re confident Milwaukee is poised for another outstanding year ahead.”

As previously reported by Cruise Industry News, American Cruise Lines will introduce new cruises in the Great Lakes in 2026.

Two of the itineraries will sail from Milwaukee onboard the 130-guest American Patriot. Six calls, all turnaround visits, have been scheduled at Port Milwaukee for the upcoming season.

“The news of more cruise ship visits in 2026, plus the opening of the new cruise dock, marks an exciting next chapter for Milwaukee’s growing cruise industry,” President of the Board of Harbor Commissioners Tim Hoelter said.

“This reflects Port Milwaukee’s commitment to providing first-class experiences to visitors and partners. I am thrilled to see new travelers discover all that our city has to offer and thank the Port staff for their drive to make it all happen.”