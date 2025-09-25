American Launches First All-U.S. Cruises on Great Lakes

American Cruise Lines is launching a series of all-U.S. cruises on the Great Lakes starting in 2026, the company announced in a press release.

The sailings will be operated by the American Patriot and are being introduced in response to guest demand, the company said.

Three new itineraries are set to be offered between May and August 2026 with additional departures planned for 2027.

“Guests have long asked for our style of cruising on the Great Lakes,” said Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines.

“We are now proud to offer these cruises as only American can, aboard a new small ship sailing 100 percent domestically,” he added.

The company said that this announcement marks the first time in decades that an American ship will offer domestic cruises in the growing Great Lakes cruise market.

“Without the need to cross borders, the new cruises are a completely unique experience apart from all other cruise lines currently on the lakes,” American added.

While other ships dock at ports intended for foreign ships and international entry, the American Patriot can dock in the heart of small towns, city parks and private marinas, the company continued.

American’s 2026 Great Lakes itineraries include a nine-day cruise visiting the Thousand Islands and Niagara Falls, while an additional nine-day itinerary highlights Lake Michigan, Green Bay Inlet and the Upper Peninsula.

The line’s signature 14-day cruise, dubbed the American Great Lakes, travels 800 miles through three of the Great Lakes: Erie, Huron and Michigan.

All sailings offer an included pre-cruise hotel stay and complimentary domestic airfare, American explained.

“Each itinerary is comprised of days filled with excursions in small towns and time spent cruising the magnificent Lakes,” the company added.

As all itineraries begin, end and remain in the U.S., passports or international flights are unnecessary for U.S. travelers.