Ponant’s Swap2Zero Vessel to Feature Fuel Cells and Carbon Capture

GTT, Bloom Energy and the Ponant Explorations Group announced a joint project to develop a new energy system, the companies stated in a press release.

The system will combine Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC) powered by LNG with Marine Carbon Capture (MCC) to meet the energy needs related to onboard consumption of a Ponant vessel.

According to the companies, the system is expected to equip the company’s future Swap2Zero cruise vessel, which is anticipated to enter service in 2030.

Currently in the project phase, the ship will also be propelled by a wind-assisted system, in addition to fuel cells.

“This partnership is a key milestone in developing innovative and efficient ways to capture CO2 and embodies our commitment to finding new solutions to decarbonizing the maritime industry,” saidMathieu Petiteau, newbuilding and R&D director of the Ponant Explorations Group.

“It also marks another step forward for our Swap2Zero vessel project, co-funded by the European Union Innovation Fund and France 2030. It represents an important step towards delivering the next generation of low-emission vessels,” he added.

As part of this project, GTT will design and develop a Marine Carbon Capture system compatible with Bloom Energy’s SOFC technology.

This integrated solution will supply auxiliary electricity for the vessel, covering hotel loads such as lighting, hot water, and onboard services, while also capturing CO₂ from the combustion gases, the release explained.

This dual approach, combining emission reduction and the reuse of low-temperature energy from the ship’s cryogenic installations, is said to be aimed at further enhancing the overall efficiency of the SOFC system through optimized thermal management.

“This initiative reflects the partners’ shared commitment to advancing the decarbonization of maritime transport,” the release stated.

Together, they intend to contribute to the International Maritime Organization (IMO)’s decarbonization goals and accelerate the shift of the maritime sector towards low-emission operations.

“Combining GTT’s technology and expertise with our partners’ is how we will design the ships of the future and accelerate the decarbonization of maritime transport,” saidPhilippe Berterottière, chairman and CEO of GTT.

“This project reflects our shared ambition to deliver high-performance and innovative solutions that support the transformation of maritime transport. We are proud to contribute to this ambitious and forward-looking initiative,” he added.

Aman Joshi, chief commercial officer of Bloom Energy, noted that solid oxide fuel can bea cornerstone of the maritime industry’s low-carbon future.

“We’re proud to contribute to the Swap2Zero project, an ambitious collaboration focused on developing next-generation vessels aligned with the IMO’s carbon reduction vision,” he said.

“By integrating fuel cells with onboard carbon capture and sequestration, this initiative exemplifies how innovation and collaboration can accelerate the transition to cleaner, more sustainable shipping.”